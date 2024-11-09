Assam: Cachar gears up for Dholai bye-election

A correspondent

Silchar: Preparations for the ensuing bye-election in Dholai (SC) constituency were underway. The training session for micro observers was held at the new conference hall of DC office here on Friday. Led by the general observer, the session aimed to equip micro observers with essential knowledge needed for monitoring the election process.

The training highlighted the vital role of micro observers in ensuring a fair, transparent, and orderly election. Attendees were briefed on procedural guidelines, observation techniques, and protocol.

Dholai along with the other constituencies would go for polling on November 13. Parimal Suklabaidya who represented Dholai in the state Assembly was elected to the Lok Sabha in the general election held in June. Dholai, the constituency that shared border with Mizoram had a mixed population pattern with the Schedule Caste having the majority. Other than Bengali hindus, the muslims, tea garden labourers and tribals constitute a considerable portion in the 1.97 lakh voters.

