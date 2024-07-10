Newly-Elected Silchar MP Parimal Suklabaidya Visits Flood-Hit Areas of Katigorah, Assures Relief and Compensation

Silchar : In his first visit to the home constituency after taking the oath at the Parliament, the newly-elected MP of Silchar Parimal Suklabaidya on Tuesday spent his entire day in the flood hit areas of Katigorah. Suklabaidya visited various relief camps at Kinnokhal, Noropoti areas which were the worst hit areas. He boarded a boat and visited the places which were submerged due to the current flood.

Later, speaking to the mediapersons, Suklabaidya said, he was busy in attending Parliament session and hence could not come last week. “Our party colleagues have been constantly in touch with the flood victims. Our government has been extending all sorts of the assistance to the victims. District administration is in constant vigil on the situation,” Suklabaidya said. He said, there was no dearth of relief and once the flood situation was over, the government would estimate the loss and would compensate them.

