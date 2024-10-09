Assam: Cachar Police Launches Anti-Romeo Squad for Women's Safety During Durga Puja

A correspondent

Silchar: In a bid to make the ensuing Durga Puja an incident-free festivity, the Cachar police had launched an Anti-Romeo squad to ensure security for the women. SP Numol Mahatta said, the 15-member squad, comprising mostly lady police, would be on a 24×7 assignment during the puja days. A 15-day special training had been provided to the members of the squad by the professionals, Mahatta said. Apart from this, the district police had restricted the use of loudspeakers during the immersion on October 13 and 14.

