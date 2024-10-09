Dima Hasao Autonomous Council asks people not to be misled by misinformation

OUR Correspondent

Haflong: Dima Hasao Autonomous Council team comprising of Executive Member Donpainan Thaosen, MACs Dhriti Thaosen, Monjay Langthasa, genetral secretaries Joysoraj Gorlosa, Liton Chakraborty of Dima Hasao BJP on behalf of DHAC and BJP party appealed to all the citizens of Dima Hasao not to be misguided by misinformation being spread by unscrupulous and vested interested persons through some selected media outlets.

They in the press meet held at the DHAC conference hall on Tuesday categorically said some unscrupulous and vested interested persons who never want any development in the district of Dima Hasao are spreading misinformation against the Chief Executive Member Debolal Gorlosa through some selected media out-lets. They claimed that the present CEM Gorlosa has already completed successful eight years in his office as the CEM of DHAC and the district has witnessed a drastic change in developments despite facing Covid and widespread Disaster in 2022. The district has been marching ahead in education, sports, medical, road communications, Tourism and infrastructures etc. remarkably and top of that a peaceful environment which is prerequisite for any development began to prevail significantly in the district during the tenure of the CEM Gorlosa.

Answering the questions of media persons they equivocally said that there is no faction in the BJP party rather they are unitedly committed for the overall development of the district and its people. They also clarified that there could be some differences in opinion among the party men but could be sorted out amicably. Further they requested not to fall prey to such false allegations and misinformation rather work together for the well being of the district and its people.

Dhriti Thaosen said now the district of Dima Hasao is known internationally and nationally through the festivals like Jatinga Festival and Falcon Festival encouraging the preservation of birds and its environment. Now Dima Hasao has become a famous tourist place of the State of Assam and tourists’ footfalls has reached to several lakhs. The local youths are also benefitted for the employment generation through tourism.

