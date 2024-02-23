Assam: Cachar Police nabbed 4 illegal money lenders

Silchar: Cachar Police had apprehended four persons in charge of illegal money landing practices. The individuals had been identified as Khairul Islam, Dilbahar, Heena Begum Laskar and Sahid Majumdar. Police in a night long drive picked up the first three on Wednesday while Shail was apprehended today. ASP Subrata Sen informed that an official complaint had been lodged against these persons who had allegedly taken various objects from people as collateral in exchange of money. Police had already seized a part of these objects and these were presently in the custody of the police.

Sources said, more people would soon be find themselves in the police net as the drive would be more intensified throughout the district. In Karimganj and Hailakandi too, similar drive had been launched to book the illegal money lenders.

