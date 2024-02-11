Assam: Karimganj police arrest three drug peddlers, seize 150 gram heroin

Karimganj: In a significant operation, the police in Karimganj district, intercepted a vehicle, arrested three persons, and seized 150 grams of heroin and 19,800 Yaba tablets, with an estimated market value of Rs 4 crore. The operation carried out based on specific intelligence, took place in the Ratabari police station area late on Friday night, said officials.

Pratap Das, the Additional Superintendent of Police for Karimganj district, provided details of the operation, stating that a vehicle was intercepted during the anti-narcotics operation. A thorough search of the vehicle revealed 12 soap boxes containing heroin, weighing approximately 150 grams, and the large quantity of Yaba tablets hidden in secret compartments.

Three individuals, namely Suhel Ahmed, Zamil Hussain, and Jahirul Islam, were arrested by the police in connection with the confiscated contraband. Das mentioned that a case has been registered, and a comprehensive investigation is underway to uncover any further links or networks associated with the drug trade. (ANI)

