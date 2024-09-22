Assam: Cachar Police Seize 18,000 Yaba Tablets and 2 kg Methamphetamine in Truck Interception

Silchar: Based on an input, the Cachar Police on Friday night intercepted a truck at Banskandi in Lakhipur and apprehended two persons. They were identified as Suraj Chetri, 25, of Garchuk, and Mongaljith Rajkumar of Hatikhira TE in Patharkandi. They were coming from Manipur. During thorough search, police team recovered 18,000 Yaba tablets and 2 kilograms of Crystalline Methamphetamine concealed in secret chambers of the vehicle. The price of both narcotics substances in the black market was about Rs 15.5 crore, a police source claimed. The contraband items have been illegally suspected to be transported from Imphal.

