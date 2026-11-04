Assam: Cachar Police Seize Rs 7 Crore Worth of Yaba Tablets in Major Drug Bust

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: In a major breakthrough against drug trafficking, the Cachar police seized a massive haul of suspected Yaba tablets and detained three individuals in two separate operations. A total of 31,400 Yaba tablets were recovered, with an estimated black-market value of approximately Rs 7 crore. The first operation was conducted at the Lailapur checkpoint in Dholai. Acting on a specific tip-off, police intercepted and searched a vehicle. During the search, officers uncovered 19,400 suspected Yaba tablets hidden inside a specially designed secret chamber within the vehicle, which was reportedly en route from Mizoram.

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