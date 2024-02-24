Assam: Camp for Divyangjans in Dibrugarh to provide aids and appliances under ADIP scheme on February 25

DIBRUGARH: Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute for the Person With Physical Disabilities (Divyangjan) Under Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment ,(Government of India) in association with Dibrugarh district administration is organising an Identification Camp for Divyangjans to provide aids and appliances under ADIP scheme on February 25. The camp will be held at Marwari Hindi High School, Jhalukpara, Dibrugarh on Sunday (February 25) from 9 am to 2 pm.

The experts from Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya National Institute of Physical Disabilities, Government of India screen the Documents of beneficiaries in the camp to identify the beneficiary for aids and appliances.

Saksham organization will provide voluntary support in the camp. The beneficiaries who required wheelchairs, tricycles, hearing aids, crutches, CP chair above 7 years of age etc. can attend the camp. Divyangjan who have not taken any material from government in the last three years can come to the camp with the following documents viz. Aadhaar Card, two copies of photograph, Disability Certificate, UDID Card (40% and Above), Income certificate below Rs.22,500/- per month (issued by MP , MLA , Circle officer , BDO, Ward Commissioner and GP President In their Pad). The Dibrugarh district administration will also arrange for providing Aadhaar Card to the Divyang beneficiaries.

