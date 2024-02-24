Assam: Integrated Health Campaign launched in Cachar district

Silchar: A significant milestone in public healthcare was achieved on Friday with the inauguration of the Integrated Health Campaign in Cachar district, marking a collaborative effort between the Assam State AIDS Control Society (ASACS) and the district administration. The ceremony, held at the New Life Foundation in Saidpur, Sonabarighat, Silchar, was graced by esteemed dignitaries including Dr. Indranoshee Das, ACS, Joint Secretary, Health & FW, cum Project Director, ASACS, and Rohan Jha, IAS, District Commissioner, Cachar.

The event witnessed the presence of ADC (Health), Joint Director of Health Services, District AIDS Control Officer (DACO), ASACS Officials, DISHA representatives, Medical Officers, and other officials from the Health Department.

This collaborative initiative aims to conduct a series of health camps across various locations in Cachar district, totaling 100 in number. The camps will provide comprehensive health screenings covering a wide array of health parameters, including HIV, Syphilis, Hepatitis B & C, TB, Blood Sugar, Blood Pressure, Sickle Cell, Malaria, Leprosy, among others.

Speaking at the inauguration, Dr. Indranoshee Das highlighted the importance of such campaigns in promoting community health and well-being. She emphasized the significance of early detection and intervention in preventing and managing various health conditions. Rohan Kumar Jha reiterated the importance of collaborative efforts between government agencies, healthcare providers, and community organizations in achieving comprehensive healthcare coverage.

The Integrated Health Campaign represents a proactive approach towards addressing healthcare needs at the grassroots level, fostering a healthier and more resilient community, stated a press release.

