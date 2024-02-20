Assam: Campaign to eradicate vector borne disease filaria or Godha disease is underway in Biswanath

Biswanath Chariali: The campaign to eradicate vector borne disease filaria or Godha disease is underway in Biswanath. Community drug use programmes at all places under Biswanath Chariali and Behali Primary Health Centres in the district (Mass Drug Administration-MDA) has been launched for the eradication of filaria or Godha disease under the initiative of Biswanath District Health Department,. It is to be noted that the programme, which started on February 10.

A total of 79,894 people have been administered medicines in Biswanath district till the time of filing this report, the health department said in a press release. The programme is already being carried out in all government hospitals and tea garden hospitals under Biswanath and Behali Primary Health Centres. Arrangements have been made for door-to-door visits by ASHA workers, health workers in the areas to feed di-ethyl-carbohydrate (DEC) and albendazole tablets.

Due to the presence of filariasis in the body of a large number of people in Biswanath and Behali, the ‘Community Drug Use’ programme is being implemented in these filaria prone areas from February 10 to February 19. The Health Department has appealed to the people to take anti-filariasis medicines provided free of cost by the Health and Family Welfare Department of the State government. The health department has also said that die-ethyl carbmazine (DEC) and albendazole tablets are completely safe in this regard. Filariasis or Godha is a disease caused by worms and transmitted through mosquitoes. District Malaria Officer Dr Eliza Deka urged everyone to take medicines for the disease and get rid of filariasis.

Also Read:Assam: Prerana IASOWA Guwahati Marathon Creates Historic Milestone in Health, Unity, and Resilience

Also Watch: