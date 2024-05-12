Assam: Cancellation and rescheduling of trains under Lumding division of NFR

GUWAHATI: In view of the ongoing track repair work and temporary restriction on train movement from 18 hours to 06 hours at kn 110/6-7 between Jatinga Lampur and New Harangajao under the Lumding division of NFR, a few trains have been cancelled and rescheduled. Also, under the Rangiya Division of the NFR, a few trains are being cancelled, partially cancelled, rescheduled, and regulated for undertaking passenger amenity and capacity augmentation works at Ghograpar station and between Rangiya and Kendukona stations. The details of the cancelled, rescheduled, and regulated events are given below.

Cancellation of trains: (i) Train No. 15615/15616 (Guwahati-Silchar-Guwahati) Express scheduled to depart on May 12, 2024, from their respective destinations will remain cancelled.

(ii) Train No. 15769/15770 (Alipurduar-Lumbing-Alipurduar) Intercity Express scheduled to depart on May 14, 2024, from their respective destinations will remain cancelled.

(iii) Train No. 15753/15754 (Alipurduar-Guwahati-Alipurduar) Shifung Express scheduled to depart on May 14th, 2024, from their respective destinations will remain cancelled.

Rescheduling of trains:

· Train No. 01666 (Agartala-Rani Kamalapati) special commencing journey on May 12, 2024, is rescheduled to depart from Agartala at 23:20 hours.

· Train No. 15612 (Silchar-Rangiya) Express commencing journey on May 12, 2024, is rescheduled to depart from Silchar at 00:40 hours on May 13, 2024.

· Train No. 01066 (Agartala-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) Special commencing journey on May 12, 2024 is rescheduled to depart from Agartala at 23:10 hrs on May 13, 2024.

· Train No. 15960 (Dibrugarh-Howrah) Kamrup Express commencing journey on May 13, 2024, is rescheduled to depart from Dibrugarh at 00:15 hours on May 14, 2024.

(v) Train No. 15657 (Delhi-Kamakhya) Brahmaputra Mail commencing journey on May 12, 2024, is rescheduled to depart from Delhi at 02:40 hrs on May 13, 2024.

(vi) Train No. 12505 (Kamakhya-Anand Vihar Terminal) Northeast Express commencing journey on May 14, 2024, is rescheduled to depart from Kamakhya at 14:00 hrs.

Partial cancellation of trains:

(i) Train No. 15815/15816 (Guwahati-Dekargaon-Guwahati) Express commencing journey on May 14, 2024, is partially cancelled between Guwahati and Rangiya. The trains will be short-terminated at Rangiya.

Regulation of trains:

· Train No. 15961 (Howrah-Dibrugarh) Kamrup Express commencing journey on May 13, 2024, will be regulated en route by 110 minutes.

. Train No. 15625 (Deoghar-Agartala) Express, commencing its journey on May 13, 2024, will be regulated en route by 60 minutes, a press release said.

