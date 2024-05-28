Assam: Cancellation of new mining project demanded in Dima Hasao

Haflong: A protest rally was organized on Monday in Dima Hasao which was joined by thousands of people. They demanded immediate cancellation of 1270 hectare’s of new mining project in Borolokhindong village and New Umrongso, Dima Hasao. They also demanded cancellation of 109 hectare’s of coal mine project of Borolokhindong village to save sixth schedule land. Members of Karbi Students’ Association (KSA), Mining Ares Affected People Association (MAPAA) & Kapili Area Mining Affected People Association (KAMAPMA) organised a protest rally at DGM/AMDC Office in Umrongso on Monday.

Later they submitted a memorandum to the Managing Director Directorate of Geology and Mining, Kahilipara, Guwahati, Assam explaining all the aspects.

