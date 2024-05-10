Women organizations submit memorandum to Dima Hasao SP requesting security measures to ensure protection of women and girls

Haflong: A memorandum was filed to the Superintendent of Police in Dima Hasao on Wednesday by many women's organisations in the area, requesting security measures to ensure the protection of women and girls.

The memorandum signed by the president and secretary of several organizations like Dimasa Mothers’ Association, Dima Hasao, Haflong, Shakli Mahila Mandal, Gorkha Naari Sangharsh Sangh, Haflong Ladies Welfare Organisation, Hmar Women Association Assam Hills Region, Kuki Women Association (Assam) sought empathetic ear and understanding regarding the points that they hereby laid in connection to the recent shameful incident meted out on two minor girls that occurred in late evening of May 4 near Haflong market area.

On coming across the disturbing visuals circulated on various social media, the women has raised this issue of concern regarding the safety and security of the women including protection of the children, especially the girls. They were shocked and aghast about the incident that occurred with the minor girls which brings to light the present scenario of this district especially the headquarters, Haflong and how women’s safety has become questionable in a place that was once the safest place for both women and children at any hour of day or night.

Keeping in view of the above matters the women organisations demanded that the culprits should be arrested for this case must be booked under POCSO act and stringent punishment should be given as per the highest provision. The culprits with malafide intension had attempted to kidnap the two minor girls by dragging them into their vehicle which could have resulted with horrendous outcome.

They demanded rigorous imprisonment of those three culprits and also others involved in abetment offence and that under no circumstances they should be spared.

“Police patrolling should be increased in and around Haflong town especially during night hours as the antisocial activities have increased to large extent in the town area etc. The persons involved were not the original residents of this district but migratory workers/ labourers on business purpose, therefore we want an assurance that proper records of the outsiders with their establishment be maintained such as established business, helpers/ jugalis, public transport drivers including auto rickshaws, auto drivers under Haflong Police Station,” they said.

They also requested for police patrolling in every nook and corner of the town in the whole district. Further they demanded for installation of proper street lights and that CC TV cameras installed at all strategic locations ensuring curbing of crimes in Dima Hasao.

