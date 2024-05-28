Assam: Dacoit killed in police encounter in busy road of Hailakandi town

Silchar : A “most wanted” dacoit was killed in police encounter in a busy road of Hailakandi town on Monday. Based on mobile phone tracking inputs, a team of Cachar police chased the car of the miscreant identified as Afzal Hussain Barbhuiyan alias Lal, and finally overpowered him in midst of a traffic congestion near the Police Reserve in the busy road of Hailakandi town. As the police team asked Lal to surrender he started firing leading the IC of the Malugram outpost to retaliate in self defence, Lal, as could be seen in the CCTV footage, got bullet injury. He was taken to Hailakandi Civil Hospital where he succumbed to his injury. One of his gang members who was travelling with him was arrested.

Cachar Police Super Nomal Mahatta said, Lal, a resident of Udharbond was involved in eight cases of highway robbery, snatching at gun point, car lifting. Cachar police was tracking him since the last Saturday. Finally he tracked down at Hailakandi.

Leena Doley, the Hailakandi SP said, the entire operation was done by the Cachar police and her force was informed in advance.

