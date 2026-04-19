Assam: Candlelight rally in Cachar's Lakhipur protest against Manipur violence

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Angry Meitei people of Cachar's Lakhipur constituency brought out a candle rally in protest against the recent violence in Manipur, where two children were killed in a mysterious grenade attack, and subsequently three more demonstrators lost their lives in police firing.

In Purnagram in Lakhipur, at least 300 demonstrators of two leading Meitei organizations brought out the rally where protestors, mainly women, demanded immediate action against those who triggered a grenade at the house of a CRPF jawan at midnight, killing a five-year-old boy and his five-month-old sister. The incident triggered massive protests in Manipur, which was limping back to normalcy after three years of massive ethnic violence.

Protestors in Lakhipur directly pointed fingers at security forces, stating that the brutal incident in Bishnupur district in Manipur occurred just one kilometre away from a CRPF post. "If the Kukis can attack in front of the CRPF camp, then what is the use of having central forces in Manipur?" asked Tarun Singh, the President of Lakhipur Khuman Club.

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