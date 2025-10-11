Dima Hasao Congress Committee takes out candlelight rally for Zubeen Garg

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The Dima Hasao Congress Committee on Friday evening organized a candlelight rally in Haflong, demanding justice for the Late singer, Zubeen Garg.

The rally saw the participation of Rupohihat constituency MLA Nurul Huda, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) General Secretary Nirmal Langthasa, and hundreds of people, including Congress leaders, local organizations, and residents. Marching with candles through the town, they paid tributes to the beloved artiste while calling for a fair and transparent investigation into his mysterious death.

