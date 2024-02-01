Assam: Capacity development programme on school leadership organized in Biswanath district

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The capacity development programme on ‘School Leadership’ for one hundred principals and head teachers of all the Higher Secondary and Secondary Schools under Biswanath district started on Tuesday for enhancing their leadership skills at Jingia Mahaveer High School, which was organized by SSA Biswanath district in collaboration with DIET Sonitpur. With the programme design of 6+2+4 days face-to-face training and sharing, the programme will engage the school heads for a total of 52-day certificate course which also includes field work and internship and a joint certification from NIEPA, Delhi and SCERT and Samagra Siksha, Assam on successful completion of the course.

During the inauguration of the six day face-to-face (Phase-I) programme, Dr Raj Kiran Doley, Lecturer of DIET and SRG Member of State Leadership Academy, SCERT Assam oriented the participants about the entire course details and various aspects of conducting the programme in different phases. He also mentioned about the significance of leadership roles of a school head in smoothly functioning the school and bring about effective changes into the schooling system. Rabin Hazarika, District Programme Officer (TT) attended the inaugural programme on behalf of the SSA, Biswanath. Manisha Baishya, Lecturer of DIET started the maiden session with some preparatory exercises among the school heads, and thus, the other sessions followed for the whole day. The other resource persons involved in carrying out the whole programme include Barasha Deka, Debananda Hazarika, Abul Islam, Dharam Sule Bodo and Lill Bahadur Thakuri.

The first phase of face-to-face programme will continue till February 4, after which the participants will be allowed to go for field work at their respective schools for 10 days. Again, the participants will come back for 2 days review and feedback workshop in face-to-face mode. Thereafter, the participants will be sent back for internship for another 30 days to their own schools, and then, they will meet again for another 4 days in which they will share their experiences and discuss the changes they made in their schools. This is an overarching capacity development programme of Samagra Siksha which is being implemented in all the districts of Assam. The District Resource Group members will further carry out monitoring and supportive supervision to the schools for ensuring effective implementation of the outcomes from the programme.

