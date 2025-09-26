Assam: Car found parked near river with body inside in Bongaigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: A shocking incident unfolded in Bongaigaon on Thursday after the body of a young man was recovered inside a car parked in a solitary place near Champa river bank of Bowalimari area. The deceased has been identified as Raju Banik, a resident from Barpeta town.

The local people noticed the car bearing registration number AS14H6766 parked at the river bank in a suspicious way, looking like somebody had tried to push it into the river, informed police. Talking to the press, Additional SP, Bongaigaon, said, “Though we can’t say anything clearly at this point, from the position of the car, it looks like murder. Our investigation is on and very soon the entire scenario will be revealed.”

