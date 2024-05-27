Assam: Car stuck on rail track; major accident averted in Karimganj district

A Correspondent

SILCHAR: A deadly accident was averted on Sunday when three people narrowly escaped when the car they were travelling in was struck by a goods train. The incident happened on a railway track near Duaribagar in the Kayasthagram area of the Karimganj district.

The incident, which could turn out to be a fatal one, once again highlighted the absence of a railway-level crossing gate. The car was struck on the track, leaving the three passengers in great fear. However, they somehow managed to come down from the car just before the train collided with it. The car was dragged up to at least 200 metres along the track by the train before the driver of the train could manage to stop it. The local people joined hands to clear the wreckage from the track, and the train movement resumed after almost two hours.

