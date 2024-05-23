Assam: Child marriage foiled, groom arrested in Karimganj district

A correspondent

Silchar: In a prompt action, the Patharkandi police thwarted a marriage where the bride was a minor. The groom, Bilal Uddin, 21, was arrested amid the marriage ceremony. Bilal’s father Sabbir Uddin, maternal uncles Nizam Uddin and Abbas Uddin were also picked up.

Further, the Kazi (marriage registrar) and two other persons present there were also arrested. The incident happened at Kabadiband area in Karimganj district.

The arrests were made during the wedding ceremony. It had progressed to the "Qubool Qubool" ritual when the police intervened Among those detained were Bilal Uddin, the groom and his father Zahraul Islam. The other relatives and the officiating priest were also arrested.

The names of those arrested include Shabbir Uddin and Diliyar Hussain. Others are Asab Uddin Nizam Uddin, Saad Uddin Ali Hussain and Matabur Rahman.

The incident unfolded as Bilal Uddin, reportedly in love with the minor girl attempted to marry her despite stringent government directives against child marriage. The police, acting on a tip-off rescued the minor girl. She was already dressed as a bride. The girl has since been placed under care of the Child Welfare Association.

This case highlights ongoing tensions and challenges in enforcing laws against child marriage in region. Despite a statewide crackdown on such practices led by the Assam state chief minister, child marriage incidents continue to surface. The chief minister has issued stern warnings against these social evils. He underscores the need for community cooperation and vigilance to eradicate child marriage from Assam.

The swift action by the police in Karimganj is an effort to uphold the laws protecting minors from early and forced marriages. The detainees have been ordered by the court to be held in custody. They are facing legal consequences for their roles in the attempted marriage.

