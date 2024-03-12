Assam: Cardiology camp organized in Dhubri district

DHUBRI: The Sri Sathya Sai (SSS) Alumni of Assam and Sri Sathya Sai Samiti, Dhubri in association with Cardiological Society of India (CSI-NE Chapter) organized a free mega cardiology camp at Mahamaya M.E School, Bogribari of Dhubri district on Sunday. The camp was also supported by the 48 Bn of CRPF, stationed in Dhubri as a civic action programme who deployed their personnel for crowd management.

Renowned cardiologists such as Dr. Neil Bardoloi, Dr. Chandan Modak, Dr. MK Sutradhar, Dr. Banajit Chaudhary and Dr. B.B Kureja offered free consultation to the patients with cardiac problems.

Over all 530 patients had undergone thorough heart check up and a gamut of free services were offered including free medicines, investigations such a lipid profile, RBS, BP and ECG wherever they required. The cardiologists encouraged the people to lead a healthy lifestyle and develop a proactive approach towards preventive healthcare.

They emphasized on the importance of regular screening, health check up, change in life style and follow up with their consultants and also keep themselves free from anxiety and unnecessary tensions. A SSS Alumni, Assam, Dr. Dina Raza and all the associate members thanked the local samiti members, CRPF personnel and members of ‘The Heart’ for their support in conducting the camp and rendering their valuable services.

Also Read: Vikas Yatra: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated development projects worth Rs 1,370 crore in Sonitpur district

Also Watch: