Assam: Career counselling programme held in Lakhimpur Commerce College

LAKHIMPUR: A career counseling programme for undergraduate students was held in Lakhimpur Commerce College on Wednesday. The programme was organized by the Career Counselling and Placement Cell of Lakhimpur Commerce College in association with GNIOT Institute of Management Studies, Greater Noida. Organized for the students of BA, B.Com 6th semesters, the programme was inaugurated by Dr. Lohit Hazarika, Principal of the college. The objective of the meeting was explained by Purabi Jarampusa, Assistant Professor of the college. Ranjan Barua, Advisor, Skill Employment and Entrepreneurship Development (SEED) of Bodoland Territorial Region, Kokrajhar attended the session as a resource person. The counseling session was also attended by Prof. Modi Tomar, Dean, Outreach Engagement and CRC and Assistant Professor, Marketing, GNIOT Institute of Management Studies, Greater Noida. The Vice Principal of Lakhimpur Commerce College, Professor Sazzad Hussain also attended the session. Dr. Bhairab Khakalary, coordinator of Career Guidance and Placement Cell of the college delivered the vote of thanks at the end of the session.

