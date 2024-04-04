A love story of three months: Pregnant girl returns home in Kokrajhar

KOKRAJHAR: It is becoming a typical occurrence for many young girls in the area to be tricked by strangers into believing they are being offered marriage proposals and jobs, and to be led away to other states. In addition, instances of polygamy and married women with small children escaping with other male partners are also becoming social enigma.

In a fresh incident of duping, one Mona Barman (name changed) of a remote village in Kokrajhar has become a victim of false promise of marriage proposal given by her male partner. As the partner had abandoned her in a rented room all alone in Panipat of Haryana, she managed to return home on March 28, pregnant by one and half months. The helpless parents were forced to lodge an FIR at Kokrajhar police station on April 1 against the absconding husband.

Narrating their story before the media persons, Mona said she met Baladev Barman (24) of Bamungaon village, under Chapor police station of Dhubri district on Facebook on January 25, 2024 and within a short time they fell in love. Working in a spa in Kerala for the past seven years, Mona was promised for marriage by Baladev and called her to meet him in Kokrajhar. Accordingly, Mona came to Kokrajhar to meet Baladev on February 1 and stayed in a rented room near Vishwal Shopping mall in Kokrajhar town for three days. As she had left her job in Kerala, she was looking for a new job in Kokrajhar and got absorbed at a unisex salon in Kokrajhar town. As promised, Baladev took her at Mahamaya temple, Bagribari on February 10 and got secretly married and stayed for some more days in a rented room in Kokrajhar. Then he took her to New Delhi and subsequently to Panipat on February 20 in Haryana where he worked in a private company. She also said Baladev was known as Bintu Barman in his village and his Facebook name was Dhanu Ray.

Mona said Baladev was a ruthless and deceitful fellow from whom she continued to receive physical torture. She said she was locked in the rented room when he goes to his duty. “My personal bank account, ATM card and mobile were used by him wilfully and her mobile handset was formatted for which she lost every personal contact including banking details,” she said adding that she had 1.5 lakhs of hard-earned money in her account but he has withdrawn the money. She also said Baladev came to know about her pregnancy on March 21 and immediately abandoned her on March 22. He left her in the rented room without informing her about leaving her, she said adding that she came to know about his abandoning her from a colleague of her husband who also informed that she was almost sold to another person. She said she was totally helpless and directionless. She left the rented room of Panipat and came to New Delhi from where she boarded an Assam bound train in a general coach begging for some financial help from the travellers and finally arrived home on March 28.

Replying to queries, she said she had decided not to go for abortion. She further said that Baladev and his parents had threatened to kill her multiple times if she went to their house, which is what compelled her and her family to file a police report. She demanded justice. As evidence of his typical nature, Baladev had previously married Shakti Ashram but pushed her to file for divorce.

