Boko: Gohalkona Ayushman Arogya Mandir Earns National Recognition

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: The Gohalkona Ayushman Arogya Mandir, situated along the Assam-Meghalaya border in Boko, has brought pride to the region by becoming the first health centre in Assam to receive the prestigious 12-package National Quality Assurance Service recognition.

Community Health Officer Yasmin Begum informed that the centre earned the award for maintaining excellence in 12 key health service parameters, including patient care, hospital cleanliness, and adherence to medical protocols. The recognition has greatly encouraged both local residents and health workers, who expressed gratitude to the Assam Government for its support.

MPW Atanu Medhi stated that the government's health initiatives have been implemented with dedication at the centre, ensuring compliance with required standards. The evaluation was conducted by national-level assessors on April 24, who, after thorough inspection and interaction with local residents and medical staff, awarded the centre an impressive score of 94.33 percent.

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