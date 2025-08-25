Assam: CBSE Zonal Yogasana Championship hosted at DPS Tezpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Delhi Public School, Tezpur hosted the first-ever Zonal-Level Yogasana Championship from August 20 to August 23 at DPS premises. The event was conducted under the aegis of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The four-day championship witnessed the participation of 57 schools from CBSE’s Guwahati and Bhubaneswar regions, bringing together over 350 young students. With immense enthusiasm and discipline, participants competed in three categories of Traditional, Artistic, and Rhythmic Yogasana, demonstrating not just physical strength, flexibility, and balance, but also mental focus, mindfulness, and emotional well-being.

The closing ceremony on August 23 was marked by the distribution of prizes and medals to the winners by Pankaj Yadav, Principal, and Dhanveer Singh Arora, Dean, DPS Tezpur. Distinguished dignitaries, including Ashok Dhawan, Yoga Expert (Retd) and CBSE Observer, and Prabhat Chandra Bora, Vice-President of the Yoga Federation of India, were felicitated for their remarkable contributions. Both addressed the gathering, emphasizing the relevance of Yogasana in fostering holistic growth and balance in students’ lives.

The event also featured a team walk by all participating schools, symbolizing unity, sportsmanship, and the shared spirit of yoga. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by the Principal, followed by the National Anthem, bringing the curtain down on a memorable and inspiring championship.

