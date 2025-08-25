Assam: Social worker Philibon Begum of Amguri passes away at 83

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Philibon Begum (83 years), a respected social worker, devout and elderly lady of historic Amguri village in Sivasagar, and mother of teacher Muktab Hussain, passed away on the night of August 17. Her demise has cast a deep shadow of grief across the greater Rangpur region.

Born in Jhanji, Philibon Begum began her marital life in Amguri with Jehiratddin Ahmed and spent over three decades of her life there. For a long period, she had been suffering from high blood pressure. Known for her humble and affectionate nature, her sudden passing has left the community in mourning.

Numerous organizations including Sibsagar Press Club, Sivasagar District Journalists’ Association, Dikhowporia Yuva Sangha, Ujoni Axom Muslim Kalyan Parishad, Sivasagar Zilla Xahitya Xabha, Amguri Bormasjid Management Committee, Amguri Gaon Yuva Jamaat, Sivasagar Dwini Madrassa, Sivasagar Regional, Sub-divisional and District Students’ Unions, AASU’s General Secretary Samiran Phukan, BJP leader Samir Gogoi, Srijani Branch Xahitya Xabha, Arunodoy Branch Xahitya Xabha, District Sports Journalists’ Association, Sivasagar Sports Association, and over fifty other institutions and individuals expressed their profound grief over her demise and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family.

She is survived by three sons, a daughter, daughters-in-law, a son-in-law, grandchildren, and a large family. Her Janaza was performed at Amguri gaon near her residence in the presence of a large gathering of admirers and well-wishers.

