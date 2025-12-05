Assam: CEM promises all-round development of Amtuk Apam area

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DONGKAMUKAM: On Thursday, a mass joining programme was held at Amtuk Apam village, a remote and underdeveloped area under Amreng MAC constituency, some 44 kms away from Dongkamukam, West Karbi Anglong.

Most of the road to the area is kutcha and not even pliable by bike. The eight villages at the hill top are thinly populated and mostly had APHLC or Congress supporters in the past but on Thursday, 250 voters switched to the ruling saffron party.

KAAC leaders visited the area on Thursday and assured them of a proper road. Dr Tuliram Ronghang, CEM of KAAC, attending as chief guest, also promised schools, rongker sheds, bridges over Am-ih river, open stage, medical centre, etc. to be provided after the MLA election slated for next year. “Cent percent development will take place after the Assembly election,” he assured.

He also reiterated that Opposition leaders would make inroads soon now since MLA election was just at hand and try to mislead the people. Dr Ronghang cautioned them not to pay attention to the Opposition’s agenda.

The joining meet was attended by local MAC & EM KAAC, Rina Terangpi, MACs Pawan Kr Ray and Heading Rongphar, Board Chairman of KAAC, and others.

Also Read: KAAC partners with private firm to boost organic spice farming