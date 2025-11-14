Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) partners with private firm to boost organic spice farming

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: In a landmark step towards boosting rural economy and farmer empowerment, the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ERDE Agro Ecosystems Pvt. Ltd. to establish a Joint Venture Company named Hills Agro Development Corporation Limited.

The new entity will collaborate with Farmers Producer Companies (FPCs) across Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts to promote contract farming, focusing on high-value crops including organic ginger, turmeric, black pepper, and bird’s eye chillies. This partnership aims to secure the best market prices for farmers' produce through assured linkages.

Key infrastructure developments include the establishment of processing and packaging centres in both districts, which will add significant value to local produce and strengthen the farming community.

The initiative is poised to benefit over 10,000 farmers with reliable market access. Financial projections indicate that KAAC will earn at least Rs 6 crore in the first year, scaling up to Rs 17 crore annually after two years.

200 people will be directly employed in the first year, with more than 1,500 jobs created within two years. This venture represents a major milestone in achieving rural prosperity, agri-based employment, and economic self-reliance for the region's people.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at the KAAC Secretariat Building in Diphu and attended by KAAC Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang, Lok Sabha MP Amarsing Tisso, MLA Darsing Ronghang, several executive members, Mising Autonomous Council (MAC) representatives, KAAC officials, and other dignitaries.

