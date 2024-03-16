Nagaland: Public Emergency Declared in Eastern Nagaland Over Frontier Territory Delay

KOHIMA: A public emergency has been declared in Eastern Nagaland due to a total shutdown, protesting the delay in the creation of the Frontier Nagaland Territory by the Indian government.

This announcement has prompted a suspension of all state and central government-sponsored constructions until further notice.

In a separate circular, tribal bodies and affiliated organizations, including ENPO, have restated their support for the Chenmoho resolution of February 23, 2024.

They have decided not to take part in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections if the Frontier Nagaland Territory issue is not resolved before the announcement of the Election Model Code of Conduct, as assured by the Union Home Minister on December 7, 2023.