Nagaland: Public Emergency Declared in Eastern Nagaland Over Frontier Territory Delay

KOHIMA: A public emergency has been declared in Eastern Nagaland due to a total shutdown, protesting the delay in the creation of the Frontier Nagaland Territory by the Indian government.
This announcement has prompted a suspension of all state and central government-sponsored constructions until further notice.
In a separate circular, tribal bodies and affiliated organizations, including ENPO, have restated their support for the Chenmoho resolution of February 23, 2024.
They have decided not to take part in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections if the Frontier Nagaland Territory issue is not resolved before the announcement of the Election Model Code of Conduct, as assured by the Union Home Minister on December 7, 2023.
The organizations have warned that the people of Eastern Nagaland will not be responsible for any untoward situation.
They also asserted that the Eastern Nagaland People's Organization (ENPO) will not accept any assurance from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) that is to be implemented after the upcoming Parliamentary election process.
On March 13, effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and National BJP President JP Nadda were burned in Tuensang, an act considered unproductive and regrettable.
The BJP Nagaland State Unit appeals to the ENPO for patience and understanding, emphasizing the importance of constructive dialogues for resolution.
The decision was made after an extensive coordination meeting in Dimapur, involving tribal bodies and front organizations from the ENPO's eastern districts of Mon, Tuensang, Kiphire, Longleng, Noklak, and Shamator.
The ENPO insisted that the Centre should fulfill the people's aspirations, as promised by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, by resolving their concerns before the 2024 Parliamentary elections.
