Assam: Centre Rolls Out CAA; To Notify Rules Today

GUWAHATI: After more than four years of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) being passed by the parliament, the Union Home Ministry will officially issue the rules on Monday.

The CAA aims to expedite the citizenship process for non-Muslims who entered India from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh before December 21, 2014.

As per reports, officials stated that the entire application process for eligible individuals to apply for Indian citizenship under the law will be conducted online.

These rules have been formulated months after the Union Home Minister Amit Shah pledged to complete this process before the 2024 national elections, scheduled for this summer.