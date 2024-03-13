Assam: Chaiduar College concludes seminar on women in nation building

Gohpur: Chaiduar College in Gohpur concluded a dynamic two-day national seminar sponsored by the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICSR), exploring the pivotal role of women in nation-building, with a special focus on Northeast India. The event, led by Dr. Ranjit Kaman, Head of the Department of History, and convenor provided a platform for comprehensive discussions at the Chaiduar College Complex on March 11 and March 12.

The inaugural session, graced by Prof. Shyam Narayan Singh, former Head of the department of history and featuring a captivating keynote address by Prof. Ashan Riddi, from the same university department set the tone for the seminar. Prof. Nandini C Singh, Department of Geography, Rajiv Gandhi University, Itanagar, shared valuable insights as a resource person. Dr. Mohini Mohan Borah, HoD and Associate Professor in the Department of Zoology and nodal officer of B.Voc Courses at the host institution, provided a valuable analysis on the Role of Women in Energy Sustainability and Nation Building during the second-day technical session.

Participants, including researchers, students, and professionals, gained a deeper understanding of the dynamic field of women’s empowerment in nation-building. The valedictory session saw the distribution of certificates by Dr. Kishor Singh Rajput, Principal of Chaiduar College, who appreciated the efforts of all involved. Dr. Bipul Saikia, Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Botany, commended the seminar’s quality. Dr. Indrajit Kalita conveyed a vote of thanks to all participants. In a press release, Dr. Ranjit Kaman expressed satisfaction with the successful completion of the event, emphasizing its contribution to fostering research knowledge and exploring the promising potential of women in nation-building. The seminar concluded with a positive impact, leaving attendees enriched with valuable insights.

