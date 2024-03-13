National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development organizes training on bamboo craft making in Dhubri district

KOKRAJHAR: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Assam Regional Office, Guwahati sanctioned a Livelihood and Enterprise Development Programme (LEDP) training on bamboo craft making activity in Gauripur block of Dhubri district that began on Monday. The training programme was inaugurated by DDM, NABARD, Kuntal Purkayastha in the presence of Assistant Director, Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), LDM, Dhubri, SBI branch, Gauripur, BPM, ASRLM, implementing agency - Bosundhara and the Master Trainer on Monday.

Kuntal Purkayastha, DDM, NABARD informed that LEDPs envisaged conduct on livelihood promotion programmes in clusters and includes initial intensive skill trainings followed by need-based refresher trainings, backward-forward linkages, setting up a demonstration unit and handholding and escort supports. As such, LEDPs involves complete value chain and offers end-to-end solutions. He asserted that the training on bamboo craft making activity will be conducted for 60 members of matured SHGs in two batches of 30 participants each.

Training on record-keeping as well as book keeping, enterprise management, business dynamics, financial and digital literacy, social security schemes and an exposure visit shall be covered during the 15-day training programme. Post-completion of the programme, this LEDP training is expected to increase the understanding and entrepreneurial skills of the trainees so that they can start their own micro units.

