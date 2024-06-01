Assam: Chaiduar College Unveils "My Culture, My Identity" Book Celebrating International Seminar Contributions

Gohpur: Chaiduar College in Gohpur hosted a momentous event celebrating the release of the book “My Culture, My Identity.” This publication resulted from an international seminar organized by Chaiduar College in collaboration with Siksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, New Delhi (Assam Prant). The seminar, held on February 24-25, showcased 101 research papers from national and international scholars, with 37 of these papers compiled into the newly released book. The seminar was distinguished by the presence of esteemed guests and academicians, including Prof. Hiranya Kr. Nath from Sam Houston State University, Texas, USA; Someswar Borkataki, Vice President and Engineering Manager at Wells Fargo Bank, California, USA; and other notable participants such as Professor Kandarpa Saikia from Gauhati University, Dr. Debasish Saikia from Gauhati University, and Mr. Rajiv Borthakur, Member of Siksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, New Delhi (Assam Prant).

The book release ceremony began with a warm welcome from Dr. Swapna Kakati, the editor and Associate Professor in the Department of History at Chaiduar College, who anchored the programme. Dr. Kishore Singh Rajput, the Principal of Chaiduar College, chaired the meeting, setting a tone of academic rigor and celebration. The event featured a melodious group song entitled “More Bharatore more saponare” by the Women’s Cell of Chaiduar College, after which Dr. Kakati introduced the significance of the book, highlighting the research papers included after double peer review and editorial board evaluation, and the seminar’s contributions.

Dr. Anjan Kr. Ozah, Professor at Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya, Nagaon, and former Principal of Chaiduar College, released the book. In his inaugural speech, Dr. Ozah praised the book as a valuable asset and commended the editor and contributors for their dedication and hard work, stated a press release.

