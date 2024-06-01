Assam: Restoration and mud clearing works going on in full swing in Dima Hasao district

Haflong: Although the district government and the populace are actively working on mud removal and restoration at numerous areas, the district of Dima Hasao suffered greatly from the severe rain that followed by roads being washed out and disrupting communications.

As of now the road communication between Umrangso-Lanka, Haflong-Silchar, Haflong-Guwahati have been restored for light vehicles where as Laisong remain cut-off. Due to landslides, the approach road to New Haflong Station is also closed. Restoration work is ongoing, but it will take time because there isn’t enough machinery.

The chairman, Dima Hasão District Disaster Management Authority Simanta Kumar Das while briefing to the media said all the line departments have been alerted for any consequences arising out of recent heavy rain and flood like situation. Das also said that all possible arrangements including relief camps, stock of food supply have been made so that no citizens of Dima Hasao suffer during the crisis.

The power sector workers, linemen and officials have been found working round the clock in different parts of Dima Hasao braving storm and heavy downpour, so that the hospitals, offices, schools, relief camps and homes resume power supply at the soonest as possible following the severe Cyclonic storm Remal.

Also Read: Assam: Veteran AGP Leader and Former Barpeta Municipality Chairman Mukul Das Passes Away at 68

Also Watch: