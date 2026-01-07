Assam: Chandubi Festival concludes with focus on conservation and unity

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: The five-day-long 16th Chandubi Festival, held from January 1 to January 5, concluded on Monday on its fifth and final day with a traditional bonfire, marking the end of celebrations rooted in indigenous culture and environmental awareness.

Throughout the festival, the Chandubi Festival grounds resonated with the sounds of traditional instruments such as madal, kham-peti, dhol, pepa, and gogona, drawing large crowds each day. Set against mist-covered skies, the Chandubi wetland presented a captivating sight as blooming water lilies added a pink hue to the beel, enhancing its natural charm.

Festival-goers participated in cultural programmes, enjoyed indigenous cuisine, and took boat rides on Chandubi beel, celebrating in close harmony with nature. The festival was jointly organized by the Barduar–Bholagaon Anchalik Rabha Students’ Union and the Chandubi Festival Celebration Committee, with support from the Borduwar–Bholagaon Regional Mahila Parishad and the Regional Sixth Schedule Demand Committee.

Green Oscar award-winning biologist and leader of the Hargila conservation movement, Dr Purnima Devi Barman, and Adi Sathi awardee and regional panchayat member Jitul Rabha were felicitated for their contributions on the fourth day of the festival.

Addressing the gathering, Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council Chairman Sonaram Rabha stated that protecting Chandubi remained a major responsibility of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council. He said that the festival, now in its 16th year, was initiated to preserve the wetland in its natural green form and had since played a significant role in conserving the region’s biodiversity.

All Rabha Students’ Union President Motilal Rabha described Chandubi as a prominent tourism destination and stressed that the government must take greater responsibility for its protection. He reiterated the demand for Sixth Schedule status in Rabha Hasong, asserting that such a framework would safeguard the interests of all communities living in the area.

BJP executive member Hitesh Kalita said that the Chandubi protection movement began through the festival 16 years ago and emphasized that the wetland must be safeguarded by keeping it free from political interference. Highlighting tourism as a major global industry, he said that Chandubi held immense potential as a tourism hub if developed responsibly.

Speaking on environmental conservation, Dr Purnima Devi Barman said that humans were an inseparable part of nature and must respect its rules. She called for environmental education from an early age and urged people to stop using plastic due to its harmful impact on both health and the environment.

On the first day, the festival commenced with the hoisting of the flag by Bichitra Rabha, President of the Chandubi Festival Celebration Committee. The event was formally inaugurated by Tankeswar Rabha, Chief Executive Member of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC). The exhibition gate at Langabura was inaugurated by noted social worker Manoj Rabha.

The Chand Sadagar Memorial Stage was inaugurated by eminent actress Asha Bordoloi, while the traditional indigenous sports events were inaugurated by Ajit Rabha, Member of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council. The traditional food fair was inaugurated by Nayanjyoti Das, Forest Range Officer, Loharghat, and the trade fair by Kangkanjyoti Kaushik, Forest Range Officer, Kulsi.

A public meeting held in the afternoon, presided over by Satyajit Rabha, witnessed the release of the festival souvenir Lakeya, edited by Khanindra Barnil, recipient of the Young Writer Award. The souvenir was released by Anup Kumar Medhi, State Executive Member of the BJP, who described Chandubi lake as a matter of pride not only for Palasbari but for Assam and the world, adding that the souvenir would help people gain deeper knowledge about the lake.

During another book release session, Hemanga Thakuria, MLA, attended as the chief guest and described Chandubi lake as one of the world’s historically significant lakes, as it was formed due to the 1897 earthquake. He emphasized the need to promote Chandubi lake and preserve its surrounding ecology and cultural heritage.

