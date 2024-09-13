Assam: Chaparmukh Railway Police Rescue Six Minor Girls Who Escaped from Nagaon State Home

NAGAON: Six minor girls who escaped from the State Home for Women and Children in Nagaon were rescued by the Chaparmukh Railway Police on Thursday. According to the Chaparmukh Railway Police, a team led by Inspector Mukesh Kumar Rajakar rescued the minor girls in a distressed state during a routine check on train number 05504 at railway station. The girls had escaped from the State Home for Women and Children on Wednesday morning. The authority concerned of the State Home had filed a complaint at the Itachali Police Outpost in Nagaon on the same day. After receiving the complaint, the Nagaon Police launched a search operation and finally rescued the minor girls with the help of the Railway Police today. The rescued girls have been handed over to the authority of the State Home. The reasons behind the girls’ escape are yet to be ascertained. However, concerned citizens have alleged that the incident occurred due to the lack of proper security measures at the State Home. Similar incidents occurred earlier too at the State Home.

