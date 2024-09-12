Jahnabi Barua of Nagaon Shines as Alto Choir Member at BBC Proms in London

Nagaon: Jahnabi Barua of M.G.Road, Nagaon performed as an Alto choir member at the “BBC Proms Annual Music Festival” held at the Royal Albert Hall, London recently. The distinguished music director, Simon Lee directed the music of the two-hour-long concert.

Jahnabi happens to be a former student of Sur Sadhana Music College, Nagaon from where she completed her _Visharad_ in vocal music apart from learning varied forms of Assamese folk and modern music under the able tutelage of the Principal of the institution, Suagmoni Mahanta. Sur Sadhana Music College also has the reputation of organizing various workshops every year under eminent musical personalities through which the students of the institution benefit significantly.

Jahnabi Barua, working as an Assistant Landscape Architect at Sunderland, UK is the only daughter of Krishna Dulal Barua, former Principal of Bebejia P.K.S.Higher Secondary School and Sangeeta Barua, Rector of Navaroop Jatiya Vidyalaya, Nagaon.

