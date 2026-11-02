Assam: Chariya Potters Craft 20 Lakh Diyas to Brighten Diwali Festivities

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: With only a few days left for the festival of lights, Diwali, potters of historic Chariya village under Bahjani area of Nalbari district are working round the clock to meet the festive demand for earthen lamps. This year, the artisans of the village have collectively prepared over 20 lakh traditional clay lamps for the occasion.

Chariya village, known for its rich heritage of pottery, has preserved this traditional craft for several centuries. Nearly 90 per cent of the village’s families have been engaged in pottery-making for generations. Both men and women, including daughters and daughters-in-law, play an important role in keeping this age-old tradition alive. The members of the Hira community in the village have continued this occupation while maintaining their longstanding bonds of social harmony.

For most families, the busy season begins with the arrival of the autumn Durga Puja festivities. At present, artisans are engaged in decorating the earthen lamps with different colours to make them more attractive ahead of Diwali. Each family in the village reportedly produces around 40,000 to 50,000 lamps during the festive season.

Despite the growing popularity of electric decorative lights and lamps, traditionally crafted earthen diyas continue to illuminate household courtyards and entrances across towns and villages in Nalbari.

In the past, the colourful earthen lamps manufactured in Chariya were exported to various parts of the country beyond Assam. However, artisans are now facing stiff competition from manufacturers in other states, who have been able to capture a significant share of the market by producing attractive and improved-quality lamps with government support.

Apart from earthen lamps, incense holders and other traditional clay products enjoy considerable demand during Diwali. Similarly, items such as traditional cooking pots, earthen vessels and other household utensils witness increased sales during Magh Bihu, providing seasonal relief to the artisans. The pottery community has appealed to the Assam Government to extend financial assistance, provide modern training facilities, ensure affordable raw materials and create better marketing opportunities for their products.

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