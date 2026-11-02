Assam: Nalbari Bans Teachers from Using Mobile Phones, Tablets in Classrooms

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The District Elementary Education Officer and Inspector of Schools, Nalbari, Ratul Kumar Das, has issued a directive prohibiting the use of mobile phones and tablets inside classrooms in all schools across Nalbari district.

According to the directive, teachers will not be allowed to use mobile phones or tablets while conducting classes. However, in exceptional circumstances, particularly for complying with government instructions or conducting online classes, teachers will have to obtain prior permission from their respective headmasters or principals.

In an instruction sent to the heads of all schools on Saturday, the education officer directed them to ensure strict compliance with the new guidelines. The directive also makes it clear that if any teacher violates the rules, the concerned headmaster or principal will also be held responsible. While some teachers have expressed concern that the restriction could disrupt routine online activities and official work, many others have welcomed the decision, viewing it as a step towards maintaining discipline and ensuring a distraction-free classroom environment.

Earlier, the education officer had also imposed a complete ban on the use of imported gamochas at any school function across the district, directing schools to use only gamochas made by local artisans.

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