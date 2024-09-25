All Assam Hindu Youths' Council Demands Appointment of Cardiologist, Nephrologist in Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital

LAKHIMPUR: The central Committee of All Assam Hindu Youths’ Council (AAHYC- Sodou Asom Hindu Yuva Parishad) demanded Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to appoint cardiologist, nephrologist, critical care specialists in Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital (LMCH).

In this connection, the organization submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister on Tuesday through the District Commissioner of Lakhimpur. Through the same memorandum, signed by AAHYC vice-president Dipanjal Sonowal, general secretary Shambhu Singha, further demanded the Chief Minister to allot 1 katha of land to each District Committee’s of the organization, confiscate the property and seal the bank accounts of the tainted criminals living in Bongalmora of Lakhimpur district who have earned huge wealth by smuggling fake gold and circulating counterfeit Indian currency tarnished the reputation of Assam and take strong action against fertilizer mafia selling subsidized fertilizers in the black market.

Also Read: Assam: 700 drivers, mahouts to be skilled to enhance visitors’ safety in Kaziranga

Also Watch: