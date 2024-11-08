Assam: Protesters block NH-37 in Demow, Demand Arrest of Cattle Thieves

A Correspondent

DEMOW: Under the patronage of Nitai-Panidehing, Demow people in association with various students’ organizations of Demow a protest programme on Thursday demanding the arrest of the cattle thieves’ gang. The activists of Asomiya Yuva Mancha (AYM), All Tai Ahom Students Union (ATASU), Assam Tea Tribes Students Association (ATTSA), Demow Regional Students Union, Sivasagar District Kumar Sanmillan, Chatra Mukti Sangram Samiti along with the villagers whose cattle were stolen, protested in Demow Chariali at NH-37 on Thursday displaying placards demanding the arrest of the thieves at the earliest. They also demanded to stoppage of selling of cattle during the night in Rajmai Bazaar.

The Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) and Demow Circle Officer visited the protesters and took stock. Later a memorandum was signed by Jaan Barua, president of Asomiya Yuva Mancha (AYM), Demow Town Committee, Bidyut Dowerah, Vice-President of All Tai Ahom Students Union (ATASU) Demow Regional, Biswanath Nag, Secretary of Assam Tea Tribes Students Association (ATTSA) Demow Branch, Partha Sarathi Gogoi, General Secretary of Demow Regional Students Union, Jitu Kalita, Secretary of Sivasagar District Kumar Sanmillan, Karan Gogoi, Adviser of Chatra Mukti Sangram Samiti, Demow Regional. They submitted the memorandum to ADC of Demow Co-District through the OC of Demow Police Station on Thursday.

