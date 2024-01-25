Assam: Former MP Susmita Dev’s security withdrawn

Silchar : Security personnel of former MP Susmita Dev had been withdrawn. Dev, whose term as Rajya Sabha MP from West Bengal as a TMC member had expired last August, had confirmed the news. Speaking to this correspondent, Dev, who earlier represented Silchar both in the state Assembly as well as the Lok Sabha as Congress representative, said after returning from Dima Hasao Autonomous Council campaign, she was told by the security personnel that they had been summoned back by their higher authority. “I was provided two Home Guard personnel and one civil dress security guard after my term as Rajya Sabha MP ended in last August. Earlier too, after I lost general election in 2019, I used to get the security as I was a former MP. I really did not know why they had withdrawn the security,” Dev said. She, however, did not ask the state police regarding the withdrawal as she explained, “I feel that will not as per my self dignity. Rather I would thank Assam Police for providing me security for last few years. It is the prerogative of Assam Police whom to provide security.”

