Assam: Chief Minister Extends Rs 5 Lakh Financial Aid to Family in Tezpur Battling Children's Health Issues

TEZPUR: District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra, along with the principal press secretary Dhruba Mahanta, presented a cheque of Rs 5 lakh on behalf of the Chief Minister of Assam Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday to the family of Pankaj Mech of Tal Gereki, Tezpur who has been struggling with financial issues as both his 6-year-old son and 14-year-old daughter are suffering from cardiac condition and cancer respectively and undergoing treatment for the same. The cheque was handed over to Mulan Chandra Mech and Nirmala Mech, the grandparents of the ailing children at their residence.

Pankaj Mech’s wife Mrigakhi Mech, had approached the Chief Minister of Assam in June 2024 with a plea for financial assistance to tide over their medical expenses that the family have to incur as their son Vaibhab Mech, had to undergo a heart surgery at the age of 4 in 2022 and is still undergoing post-operative treatment while their 14-year-old daughter Hiyasvi Mech, have been diagnosed with Burkitt Lymphoma (a type of cancer) and is undergoing treatment for the same in Mumbai. Given their situation, they had appealed to the Chief Minister to help them out with their dire situation as the family had already spent approximately Rs 20 lakh so far and the children are scheduled for advanced treatment.

On the directions of the Chief Minister, the Sonitpur District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra, along with the joint director of Health Services and Circle Officer of Tezpur Revenue Circle, made an enquiry on the matter and submitted the report to the Chief Minister’s office, Assam. The Chief Minister on being convinced by the report and taking cognizance of the genuine situation and need of the family, has sanctioned the money from the Chief Minister’s Fund for Public Emergency, which was presented to the family on Thursday.

