AAUA Demands Long-Term Plan from Assam Government to Address Severe Unemployment Crisis

LAKHIMPUR: The All Assam Unemployed Association (AAUA) has demanded the Government of Assam to adopt long-term plan to control the burning unemployment problem of the state. The organization has raised the demand through a press communique sent to the media on Wednesday.

In the press communique, AAUA central committee president Dharmendra Deuri, general secretary Jiban Rajkhowa said, “Though the Government of Assam, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared to provide employment to 2,00,000 unemployed youths of the state every year, the government has still not been able to finish recruiting 1 lakh people till date, while three years of the term of his government is already over. On the other hand, the announcement of providing Rs 2 lakh to the unemployed people has not been implemented in reality due to the departmental red-tapism. There are lakhs of educated youths in the state under unemployment at present. The number of officially registered unemployed in Assam is currently around 30 lakh. According to the Employment Exchange report, 17,33,794 out of the number are unemployed male, while 12,61,032 are unemployed female. A total of 536 unemployed third genders have also registered their names in the Employment Exchange Offices. The Chief Minister himself has already admitted that 18 lakh unemployed have applied for 14,000 Grade III and Grade IV posts. Such a burning unemployment problem cannot be solved only by providing 1,50,000 government jobs. The government has not taken any effective scheme to solve the unemployment problem. The unemployed have not benefited from the skill development centres too. The government should adopt a well-sketched long-term plan to solve the unemployment problem of the state.”

The AAUA has hailed the government’s initiative to recruit 1,50,000 unemployed people through the same press communique. “But, only this recruitment cannot solve the unemployment problem,” the press communique added while urging the government not to do politics in the future by keeping the unemployment problem alive.

“On the other hand, the government has repeatedly harassed the unemployed youths by imposing new rules regarding their registration. The directorate of Employment and Craftsmen Training has issued a notice to register new names of the unemployed at the Seva Setu Portal by August 15. Otherwise, previous registration will be cancelled. Failure to register the names of unemployed youths at the portal by August 15 will reduce the number of registered unemployed. With this process, the government wants to show the state as the state with the lowest number of unemployed,” the AAUA president and general secretary said in the press communique. They called upon the government not to play game with the life of unemployed.

