Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attends grand conclusion of Ati Rudra Mahayagya

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: An overwhelming spiritual atmosphere prevailed at Shri Shri Gupteshwar Devalaya in Singri on Sunday as the eight-day Ati Rudra Mahayagya concluded in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, who led the final rituals amid massive public participation.

The temple premises witnessed a huge gathering of devotees, who arrived from far and near to witness the concluding ceremony. Chief Minister Dr Sarma attended the event accompanied by his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma and Housing & Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal, marking a significant moment for the devotees present.

Dr Sarma participated in the homa rituals, offering the sacred Purna Ahuti, and prayed for the welfare and progress of the state. After completing the religious rituals, the Chief Minister and his wife received blessings from the presiding priests.

“This is a moment of great fortune for us. Participating in the Ati Rudra Mahayagya brings immense spiritual peace,” Dr Sarma told the media. He further said that the Mahayagya had ‘initiated a wave of spiritual purity and devotion across the entire region.’

On being asked about the State Government’s process of granting tribal status to six communities of Assam and the Group of Ministers’ recent report, the Chief Minister remarked, “In every issue, there will always be supporters and critics. That is the nature of democracy. We believe the report submitted by the Group of Ministers has been able to satisfy all communities.”

The Ati Rudra Mahayagya, which commenced on November 23, was performed with complete traditional sanctity, including daily Vedic recitations, Mahamrityunjaya Mantra, Rudram Path, devotional hymns, and various rituals guided by 200 priests.

