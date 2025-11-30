BTC leaders compromising with CM Himanta Biswa Sarma over ST issue: TRPA

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: In an attacking remark, the Tribal Rights Protection Association (TRPA) on Saturday said that the leaders of BTC had been compromising with the Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, on ST categorization of six communities of Assam and warned that the inclusion of these populous communities would adversely affect the rights enjoyed by the indigenous tribal communities.

The President of TRPA, Janaklal Basumatary, said that all the comments from political leaders of BTC reflected that they were blissfully compromising with the Chief Minister. He questioned why the leaders of BTC (from BJP, BPF, and UPPL) had not asked why the 27% OBC category reservation-beneficiary six communities needed the 10% ST category reservation benefits.

“It is obvious that if these OBC category communities are included in the existing ST category communities, the land and political right reservation of existing STs will be most adversely affected. The constitutional protection of land and political reservation of STs will be taken away by the constitutionally unprotected OBC category community people. The State Government cannot justify by any means granting ST to OBC category communities without harming the interest of existing STs even with the changing of the nomenclature of ST category in Assam,” he said.

He also said if the leaders supported the categorization, they were party to harming the existing STs of Assam whom they were representing in the Parliament, Legislative Assembly, and Sixth Schedule administration. If not, then they must raise strong protests against this report, he added.

