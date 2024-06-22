Assam: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Honors Eminent Personalities at Bishnu Rabha Divas in Sonitpur district

Tezpur: The central celebration of Bishnu Rabha Divas 2024, organized by the Department of Cultural Affairs, Government of Assam, in collaboration with the Sonitpur district administration, took place on Thursday at Darrang College premises. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma presided over the event, conferring awards to 11 eminent personalities who have made significant contributions to literature, art, culture, and society.

The awards, constituted by the State Directorate of Cultural Affairs, included one national award and nine state awards. The national award carried a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh, while the state awards carried a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh, along with citations, Xarai, and cheleng chadar. The prestigious national-level Azan Pir Award 2023 was conferred upon prominent artist Anwar Hussain. Among the state awards, the Bishnu Rabha Award 2024 was presented to folk artist Dharmeshwar Nath and eminent painter Durlabh Bhattacharya. The Amal Prabha Das Award 2024 was awarded to educationist and artist Bandana Dutta, while the Chandra Prabha Saikiani Award 2024 went to social worker Dr. Sunita Chankakati. Noted poet Anish Uj Jaman received the Ganesh Gogoi Award 2024. The Mamoni Raisom Goswami Award 2024 was presented to educationist and litterateur Dr. Karabi Deka Hazarika, and the Syed Abdul Malik Award 2024 to noted writer Jayant Madhab Bora. Prominent writer Taren Chandra Boro was honoured with the Ahmed Ali Bashkandi Award 2024. The Geeti Kobi Pavarti Prasad Barua Award was given to singer Swashsati Bhattacharyee, and the Bir Raghav Maran Award 2024 was presented to educationist and social worker Jibeswar Mahon.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the award winners, stating that their contributions will enrich national life for many years to come. He highlighted Bishnu Rabha’s deep spiritual and cultural connection with Tezpur city and his association with the family of Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agrawal in Sonitpur. The youths of Assam are hugely influenced by his work.

