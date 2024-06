NAGAON: Deep Paul (31), a youth hailing from Chuta Haibar area committed suicide by jumping into the Kollong river from the RCC bridge near Nagaon ASTC bus stand. The body of the youth was recovered later on from the river near Nagaon law college bridge by SDRF personnel. The reason of his suicide is yet to be ascertained till the filing this report.

