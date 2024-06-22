Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma takes stock of under-constructed Skill University, Mangaldai Bypass

MANGALDAI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday arrived at Mangaldai in Darrang district and took stock of the ongoing construction activities at the Assam Skill University premises. He also visited the under-construction Mangaldai Bypass and the site for the upcoming Darrang Medical College and Hospital.

Arriving at Mangaldai, the Chief Minister straightaway visited the construction site of the 15-km bypass on NH15 and took stock of the progress and quality of the construction activities. The Chief Minister expressed concern at the slow progress of the project and was seen directing concerned authorities to take all measures necessary to ensure its expeditious completion. The Mangaldai bypass on NH15 is expected to strengthen the road network between West Bengal, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh and thereby facilitate seamless road transportation and regional integrity.

Ministers of Assam Cabinet Jayanta Mallabaruah, Chandramohan Patowary, Member of Parliament Dilip Saikia, Members of Legislative Assembly Paramananda Rajbongshi and Basanta Das accompanied the Chief Minister on his visit.

Visiting the premises of the Assam Skill University, the Chief Minister also directed the concerned authorities to ensure all aspects of construction activities were completed as per schedule so that academic sessions could be started from July 2025.

Assam Skill University is being built across a sprawling 250 bighas of land with all modern amenities aligning with the latest academic requirements of the 21st century. On becoming functional, Assam Skill University, the first of its kind in the region, is expected to become a centre of excellence in providing skill education in multiple disciplines in sync with contemporary industry requirements.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Ministers of Assam Cabinet Jayanta Mallabaruah, Chandramohan Patowary, Members of Legislative Assembly Paramananda Rajbongshi and Basanta Das, Vice-Chancellor of the University Subhash Chandra Das, District Commissioner Munindra Nath Ngatey and host of other functionaries.

Later, the Chief Minister also visited the site of the proposed Darrang Medical College and Hospital and took stock of its various aspects. The Darrang Medical College and Hospital will be set up across 100 bighas of land and will house all the modern healthcare facilities to cater to the medical needs of the residents of the historic Darrang and nearby areas and will also be a centre for modern medical education. DC Munindra Nath Ngatey and others were present during the Chief Minister’s visit.

